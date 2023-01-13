ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14

Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Dal_Schultz 11 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :27. Dal_Gallup 2 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 10:04. TB_Jones 30 pass from Brady (pass failed), :00. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Lamb 18 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:13. TB_Brate 8...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-21_39. Nashville 12-12-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 13-11-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

St. Louis200—2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 3 (Rosen, Leivo), 5:30. 2, St. Louis, Acciari 10, 15:06. Penalties_Mikkola, STL (Slashing), 16:50. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Stutzle 19 (Tkachuk, Batherson), 13:52. Penalties_Kelly, OTT (Fighting), 1:47; Neighbours, STL (Fighting), 1:47; Pinto, OTT (Hooking), 7:44. Third Period_None. Penalties_Kastelic, OTT (High Sticking), 16:40. Shots...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy