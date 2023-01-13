Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Samson Stomp & Romp: Race to support Milwaukee County Zoo animals
MILWAUKEE - For the 43rd year running, participants are invited to participate in the Milwaukee County Zoo's Samson Stomp & Romp! This race honors Samson, the beloved silverback gorilla at the Zoo. Funds raised from this event support the Zoo's entire population of animals. If you want to learn more...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Old Plank Road Segment
Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Old Plank Road Segment, which is right off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County just east of the Old Wade House.
Watch: Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK DAY: Milwaukee Public Schools service project at Carson Academy
MILWAUKEE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in serving one's community. That is what Milwaukee Public Schools' MLK Day of Service is all about. MPS worked with City Year for the 13th year in a row – choosing Carson Academy of Science for its 2023 service project. 300...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen vehicle struck Glendale squad in Milwaukee near 10th and State
MILWAUKEE - A Glendale police squad was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near 10th and State in Milwaukee Monday evening, Jan. 16. Glendale police said it happened while the officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th Street. Both the officer and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
