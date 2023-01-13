ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Off and on rain continues overnight with cold front on its heels

By Derek Beasley
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmRTx_0kD8TI5200

Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Thursday night forecast 02:54

BALTIMORE - Off and on rain will continue overnight across the area before tapering off Friday morning.

A cold front will move through the region taking the rain with it, with clearing skies, cooler temps, and a gusty west wind through the afternoon.

Temps will start around 50 in the morning and fall into the low 40s by Friday evening.

We'll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday night.

This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50.

Clouds will increase Monday night with rain chances returning Tuesday.

We will get steadily warmer through the week with highs in the low to mid 50s for mid-week.

Rain chances return with another storm system on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rainy start to your Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE --  After a sunny Monday across the area, clouds will increase across the region tonight. Temperatures will start in the 30s for most areas with chances of showers moving in before sunrise. Off and on showers will continue through the morning before tapering off by afternoon. Highs will reach near 50 degrees.Wednesday will be dry with clouds and sunshine. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another storm will move into the area on Thursday with rain in the forecast for most of the day. Rain will move out Thursday night with dry weather for Friday and the start of the weekend on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Friday and Saturday and lows back in the low 30s through Sunday morning. The next storm system will move into the area Sunday bringing soaking rain to the area through Monday of next week. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s Sunday and near 50 on Monday. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm, but chilly, start to your weekend

BALTIMORE — The weekend is shaping up to be a bit chilly, but quiet overall. Saturday morning temperatures will start around 30 degrees for most areas, eventually topping out around 40 during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be chilly Saturday and Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s for most areas. Highs Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies will reach the mid-40s.  Dry for both parts of your weekend.Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be sunny with highs around 50 degrees. A quick-moving storm system will bring overcast skies and a chance for light showers on Tuesday, but...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Friday before cooler air arrives

BALTIMORE - Off and on rain tapers off Friday morning, with a clear and mild day to follow. A cold front will move through the region taking the rain with it, with clearing skies, cooler temps, and a gusty west wind through the afternoon. Temps will start around 50 in the morning and fall into the low 30s by Friday evening. Overnight we'll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.  This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs returning to the 40s and more seasonable. Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week. Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain moving in Thursday evening, temperatures hang in the 50s

BALTIMORE - Rain will increase across the area this evening as a cold front approaches the area from the west. Temperatures through this evening will remain in the 50s with scattered showers and storms popping up across the area, tracking quickly to the northeast.The best chance for widespread rain will move in later this evening and overnight as rain now located west of our area moves in. Rain chances will continue into Friday morning before ending. We will dry out by afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures Friday will reach around 50 before falling into the 20s and 30s Friday night.This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s. Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week. Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50. Clouds will increase Monday night with rain chances returning Tuesday. We will get steadily warmer through the week with highs in the low to mid 50s for mid-week. Rain chances return with another storm system on Thursday. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of light rain Wednesday evening

BALTIMORE -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s. An upper-level disturbance over the Ohio Valley Wednesday afternoon will track east toward Maryland by tonight. This weak storm system will bring a chance of light rain to the area later this evening after sunset through a portion of tonight. Another stronger storm system will approach the area later Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon in the wake of a warm front that will lift through the area Thursday morning. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the mid-50s for many locations. Rain will move back into the area...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland: Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. “Although wild turkeys are common throughout much of the state, populations have greatly increased in certain areas,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The population growth over the last decade in the central region has been remarkable. The winter season can provide an exciting opportunity to get outdoors during a time of year when other hunting seasons are coming to a close.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly again tonight with lows around 30 degrees for many locations under partly cloudy skies. More clouds can be expected Wednesday with some periodic peeks of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s. Clouds will increase further Thursday with rain chances entering the region by afternoon and evening, increasing overnight. The rain will be widespread but light. Lows Thursday night will remain in the 40s with highs Friday in the low 50s. Rain should move out by early Friday with a continuing chance for upslope snow showers in Garrett Co into Friday night.Temperatures will cool behind the storm system with highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday, but sunshine will return to the area, especially Sunday. Next week will start dry and sunny on Monday, but clouds will quickly move back into the area Monday night into Tuesday. The next storm system will arrive Tuesday with a chance for a few light showers. Temperatures will slowly moderate with highs in the 50s returning by Tuesday. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear and cold Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday sees a very chilly start with temps in the low-to-mid 30s across the Baltimore area. Some might see frost in the morning as they head out. Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday, with lows in the 20s and 30s for tonight.Plenty of mid level clouds today as an upper level disturbance approaches from the northwest. Otherwise dry and seasonable. The weather looks quiet through mid-week with dry weather expected through Wednesday. Clouds return again Wednesday afternoon ahead of a week system moving across the Midwest. Light rain as possible across northern and western part of the state Wednesday night. Rain chances are expected Thursday afternoon and Thursday night associated with a strong airflow pressure and associated with a cold front moving through. Friday morning will see some rain across the mid Atlantic. It could be some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains out west, but all rain in central Maryland, which could linger from Friday into Saturday morning before high-pressure returns early next week in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
MARYLAND STATE
The Daily South

Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality

What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
EASTON, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's really cool and I like history': MLK Jr. parade marches on through Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baltimore for the parade that honor's Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy."News has been depressing, the world has been depressing, and honestly I drove all the way from Cockeysville and told my sister get ready because I'm coming," said Latrice Pitts who was at the start of the parade route.Many families with children were also present. Some sat along the sidewalks to get the best views of the parade.Fraternities, sororities,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
98K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy