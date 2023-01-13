‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Release Date, Time, and Trailer

Vikings may have come to a close back in 2020, but Vikings: Valhalla gives fans of the series more to look forward to — and its second season hits Netflix soon. Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 starts the streamer’s year off strong, but when is its release date? Here’s when the new episodes debut on the platform, as well as what fans can expect from the coming chapter.

Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, and Sam Corlett in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 | Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The release date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is Jan. 12, so the next chapter of the Vikings sequel is nearly upon us. On the heels of an action-packed, politically tense first outing, the series promises to ramp up the stakes for its main characters.

As for what time Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 comes out, fans can expect the new episodes on Netflix around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That’s when most Netflix original series make their debut, and all eight episodes will drop at that time on Jan. 12.

What is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 about?

Now that we know the release date and time for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, let’s dig into the plot. The second outing picks up after the events of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, focusing heavily on Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Herald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson). The trio will have their courage and values tested throughout season 2.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis for season 2, here’s what else viewers can expect:

“Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”

Fans can get a firsthand look at this new plot by checking out the Vikings: Valhalla trailer. It offers a glimpse of most of the show’s major players, promising plenty of action as they continue their journeys.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 trailer

Related

Good Streaming Shows Coming in 2023 and 3 That Aren’t

That’s right, Netflix’s trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 gives fans the rundown of what’s coming when the new episodes arrive. It opens with a group of bounty hunters hunting Herald and Freydis. And with a bounty on their heads, they’re sure to face plenty of fights in the coming chapter. They aren’t the only ones, either.

The trailer also promises to focus on the fight for Norway’s throne, along with a mission to Constantinople. That’ll take Vikings: Valhalla ‘s characters to all-new places — both by sea and by land. And it looks like they’ll face rough waters on the way. Of course, that just means more suspense for those tuning in for the adventure.

Vikings: Valhalla returns with eight new episodes on Jan. 12, 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .