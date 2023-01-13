ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Think She Was ‘Too Famous’ for ‘Office Space’

By Robert Arissen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Jennifer Aniston is quite arguably one of the most famous actors in the world. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t recognize her name. And she has played some of the most memorable roles in recent movie and television history. However, when the casting was in progress for one of Aniston’s early films, Office Space , the team was actually looking for the best actors for each role — regardless of how well-known they were.

This soon changed, and Fox Studios decided they needed some big names for the movie. The team approached Aniston, who was at the height of Friends fame at the time, to play the character Joanna. But there was some concern about having such a big name for a small role. Even so, the star didn’t exactly see herself as being “too famous” for the 1999 film.

Ron Livingston was considered not famous enough to lead ‘Office Space’

According to director Mike Judge (via Entertainment Weekly ), “There wasn’t pressure at first to cast big names” in Office Space . “[Fox] said “Just get the best actors. It’s a low-budget movie.'” But they changed their tune pretty quickly, looking at the likes of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Peter, recently popular due to their Oscar-winning flick Good Will Hunting .

So when it came to Rob Livingston, the studio wasn’t quite as excited. According to casting director Nancy Klopper, “He’d been in Swingers and a few TV comedies, but wasn’t well-known.” But as the actor himself shared, “I did a damn good audition.” After he was cast, the search was on to find an actor for the role of Joanna, a “waitress who wasn’t a big fan of ‘flair.'”

Jennifer Aniston didn’t think she was ‘too famous’ for ‘The Office’

The casting team knew that while they didn’t have the most famous actor for the role of Peter, he was certainly perfect for the part. It was then that Fox Studios told Klopper that “If you don’t have a big name for Peter, you have to have one for Joanna.” So Friends star Aniston was approached, and she absolutely loved the script.

However, it wasn’t a done deal right then and there. There was some concern about having one of the most famous actors in the world cast in a relatively small part. But Aniston herself had quite a different opinion. At the time, most people thought of her for TV, not movies.

Looking back, she said, “I don’t think I was the biggest anything at the time. I was excited about doing a comedy like Office Space ; features like that weren’t flying my way at that point.” She thought that the role was “relatable.”

Jennifer Aniston’s career continued to blow up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCzJR_0kD8TCmg00
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Open Roads World Premiere Of “Mother’s Day” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California. | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Related

Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Like the Label Others Pinned on Her After She Turned 40

To say that Aniston’s acting career has been on fire for years would be an understatement. After finding fame as Rachel Green in Friends , the pretty actor became a household name. And after Office Space , she went on to star in numerous films. Her popular roles from the time include Bruce Almighty, Marley and Me , and Along Came Polly .

Aniston remained a mainstay on the big screen for many years, from comedies like Horrible Bosses to her dramatic turn in Cake . After years away, the actor once again returned to the small screen in The Morning Show , alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

261K+
Followers
125K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy