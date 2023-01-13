Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Sweetwater Wetlands Park acquires electric tram
Sweetwater Wetlands Park recently acquired an electric tram to accommodate people with mobility challenges. In a city of Gainesville press release, the 10-passenger tram was purchased for $37,180 using the Wild Spaces & Public Places half-cent sales tax. The tram allows for guided tours where park visitors can learn about...
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
villages-news.com
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
villages-news.com
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue helps driver after vehicle gets stuck on train tracks
An Ocala Fire Rescue employee was in the right place at the right time on Saturday evening to help a motorist who was stuck on train tracks in northwest Ocala. On Saturday, January 14, an Ocala Fire Rescue captain was heading back to the station when a pair of headlights were observed that appeared to be out of place near the 2100 block of NW MLK Jr. Avenue. According to OFR, a driver had missed a turn and their vehicle was stuck on the train tracks.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex. The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. “We are looking for vegetable vendors and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former Gainesville mayor dies
Former Gainesville commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe died on Saturday. According to a city of Gainesville release, Lowe, 65, served as the District 4 commissioner from 2003-10 and then made history as the city’s first openly gay mayor, serving until 2013. During Lowe’s time in office,...
WCJB
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate. ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bishop Berlin visits Mt. Pleasant UMC
Members of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church filled the old, historic building with music, prayer, and laughter on Sunday morning as they welcomed the newly appointed Bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. “Mt. Pleasant UMC is an important place in the Florida conference because it is...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
villages-news.com
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
