City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn
Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet. Updated: 20 hours ago. Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night...
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth officials are asking for the public’s input on the Brighton Beach Road relocation project. In October of 2018, waves and flooding from a severe winter storm caused an extensive amount of damage and erosion to the shoreline near Brighton Beach Road.
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
DULUTH, MN. -- For some, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keep Moving Forward rally at the DECC brought on a bag of mixed emotions. “It makes me feel incredible because I know there are people out there who are looking out for me and people like me with the same skin tone,” said the emcee at the Keep Moving Forward rally Zelalem Oestreich.
Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides
DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC brought out thousands of newly engaged couples to start planning for their big day Saturday. “So, I just got engaged this past January 1st,” said bride-to-be, Paige Chadwick. “It was on New Year’s, and we were at a Vikings and Packers Game.”
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley. The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint...
Hospital bed bottleneck worsening post pandemic: State representative looking for solutions
DULUTH, MN. -- Faced with staffing shortages in hospitals, nursing homes, and other long-term facilities, State Representative Natalie Zeleznikar is preparing to take legislative steps to combat these issues. Hospitals in the area are continuing to see a “significant bottle neck” in their ability to send senior patients into long-term...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be commemorated on Monday. Several events are scheduled in Duluth to honor the day. First, from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the First United Methodist Church is hosting a breakfast. It will feature a local program and a community...
Mother and child survive camper fire
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire. According to...
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Girl’s Greyhound basketball team welcomed Minneapolis Washburn to the Juice Box on Saturday where East earned the 51-37 win. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
UMD remains unbeaten in conference play after Winona win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.15 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Winona State on Saturday afternoon where they earned their eleventh consecutive win, 66-40 to stay undefeated in the NSIC. The Bulldog’s next task will be on the road next weekend against Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota...
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
SUPERIOR, WI. -- A structure fire in Superior Saturday sent one person to the hospital and caused $60,000 in damages. The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on E 2nd St. in Superior just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews arrived to find the...
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom...
Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins. Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45. While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating...
Bulldogs blaze the Beavers in shutout victory to complete the weekend sweep
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Maura Crowell and Co. were back at AMSOIL Arena looking to finish the sweep over Bemidji State and they do in a 5-0 shutout fashion. In the first period Ashton Bell began the scoring streak while Anneke Linser added two more...
