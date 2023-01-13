ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
BAYFIELD, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather

DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Proctor and East GBB pick up wins

DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth officials are asking for the public’s input on the Brighton Beach Road relocation project. In October of 2018, waves and flooding from a severe winter storm caused an extensive amount of damage and erosion to the shoreline near Brighton Beach Road.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity

DULUTH, MN. -- For some, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keep Moving Forward rally at the DECC brought on a bag of mixed emotions. “It makes me feel incredible because I know there are people out there who are looking out for me and people like me with the same skin tone,” said the emcee at the Keep Moving Forward rally Zelalem Oestreich.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides

DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC brought out thousands of newly engaged couples to start planning for their big day Saturday. “So, I just got engaged this past January 1st,” said bride-to-be, Paige Chadwick. “It was on New Year’s, and we were at a Vikings and Packers Game.”
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley. The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint...
HINCKLEY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be commemorated on Monday. Several events are scheduled in Duluth to honor the day. First, from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the First United Methodist Church is hosting a breakfast. It will feature a local program and a community...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Mother and child survive camper fire

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire. According to...
ESKO, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Girl’s Greyhound basketball team welcomed Minneapolis Washburn to the Juice Box on Saturday where East earned the 51-37 win. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

UMD remains unbeaten in conference play after Winona win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.15 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Winona State on Saturday afternoon where they earned their eleventh consecutive win, 66-40 to stay undefeated in the NSIC. The Bulldog’s next task will be on the road next weekend against Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday

SUPERIOR, WI. -- A structure fire in Superior Saturday sent one person to the hospital and caused $60,000 in damages. The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on E 2nd St. in Superior just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews arrived to find the...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins. Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45. While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating...
DULUTH, MN

