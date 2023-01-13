Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Read full article on original website
Arelle
3d ago
This must be somebody important to have 2 state law enforcement agencies and wildlife and fishery agencies. Normally you have to pull teeth to get them to look for someone.
WeKillUsMoreThanTheyKillUs
3d ago
Man these law enforcements been extremely busy in this crazy world lately especially in America and in the state of Louisiana fa sho
Related
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle
Two From Louisiana Arrested Following Multi-Parish Pursuit and Crash on Stolen Motorcycle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested following a multi-parish pursuit and crash on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that on January 14, 2023, deputies arrested a man and...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Unsafe Heating Practices Suspected in January 14 Fatal Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Woman
Unsafe Heating Practices Suspected in January 14 Fatal Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Woman. Bienville Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 15, 2023, that deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Ringgold, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree. Madisonville, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Louisiana State Police reported...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport. Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr.,...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Driver dies in St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Friday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin. The initial investigation revealed...
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
