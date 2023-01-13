Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
cbs19news
Virginia starting lineup and rotation remains 'flexible'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For only the third time this season, Tony Bennett changed the starting lineup for Virginia against Florida State inserting Ben Vander Plas in for Kadin Shedrick. "That's the versatility of this team," Bennett said on Monday, "There's a handful of guys that makes practice competitive...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
cbs19news
UVA women rally back to take down Boston College
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team snapped their 3 game losing streak with a 66-50 comeback win over Boston College. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 11 points in the opening half before dominating the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Eagles 41-22, to improve to 10-1 at home this season.
cbs19news
Virginia Swimming and Dive Splits Dual with Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 UVA women’s swimming and diving team defeated Virginia Tech 207-91, while the No. 11 Virginia men’s team fell 151-132 to No. 19 Hokies. • Bell highlighted the morning with two wins, posting the second-best score in school history on the 1-meter board with a 326.63 and the fourth-best score on the 3-meter with a 334.28.
cbs19news
Franklin, Vander Plas lead No. 13 Virginia past FSU 67-58
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 13 Virginia controlled from the opening minutes and defeated Florida State 67-58 on Saturday. Franklin, a senior guard, averages 11.4 points per game but had 13 points by...
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Hires Stanford’s Terry Heffernan as new Offensive Line Coach
Following the departure of Garrett Tujague over a month ago, the Virginia Cavaliers football program has announced the hiring of new Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan. Formerly the OL coach at Stanford, Heffernan brings valuable experience to the Wahoo coaching staff in a position of significant need after the struggles for the group in 2022 and the number of players from that group who have left the program. Heffernan has also spent time coaching in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
cbs19news
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
cbs19news
Woodbrook hosts MLK Walk
ALBEMARLE Co. Va., (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tomorrow for Martin Luther King Junior day Woodbrook Elementary school will be hosting an event to celebrate the life he lived. The event is from 11 AM until 1 PM on the track where they will walk Miles for Martin. “It’s a wonderful, whole...
cbs19news
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
cbs19news
CASPCA again raising money in honor of Betty White
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be participating in the Betty White challenge again this year. This challenge started last year to honor the late actress for her birthday and the way she advocated for animals. Last year, the CASPCA raised more than $15,000. “Last year...
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
