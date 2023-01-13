Following the departure of Garrett Tujague over a month ago, the Virginia Cavaliers football program has announced the hiring of new Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan. Formerly the OL coach at Stanford, Heffernan brings valuable experience to the Wahoo coaching staff in a position of significant need after the struggles for the group in 2022 and the number of players from that group who have left the program. Heffernan has also spent time coaching in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO