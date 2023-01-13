ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday

Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts talking about the new Cultural Corridor Initiative involving leaders from RGV going across to Reynosa on Saturday to revitalize eco tourism. She spoke in Harlingen, TX on Jan. 11, 2023. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video) Volunteers honor Dr. King's legacy on MLK...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses

Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Krewe of Harambee hosts annual MLK/ Mardi Gras parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation. The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King's legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won't stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you're looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts talking about the new Cultural Corridor Initiative involving leaders from RGV going across to Reynosa on Saturday to revitalize eco tourism. She spoke in Harlingen, TX on Jan. 11, 2023. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video)
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier deputies, volunteers build wheelchair ramp for amputee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home. Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday's build was special.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy on MLK community garden workday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Ross and members of the SFD, along with volunteers and city leaders, worked with Shreveport Green to enlarge the Dr. Martin Luther King neighborhood community garden this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Shreveport Green, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate, received...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Longview man dies in crash near Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Coroner identifies man shot during altercation

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
SHREVEPORT, LA

