Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
ktalnews.com
All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday
Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts talking about the new Cultural Corridor Initiative involving leaders from RGV going across to Reynosa on Saturday to revitalize eco tourism. She spoke in Harlingen, TX on Jan. 11, 2023. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video) Volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy on MLK...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday. All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday. Cultural Corridor initiative. Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas...
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Masterpiece Pianist Crystal Jiang in concert at St. Mark’s Cathedral this Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crystal Jiang, considered to be one of the most promising young pianists of this generation, will be in concert at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Shreveport on Sunday, January 22. Jiang, who opened the season of the Marshall Symphony in Texas with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto...
ktalnews.com
Krewe of Harambee hosts annual MLK/ Mardi Gras parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation. The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
ktalnews.com
Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
ktalnews.com
Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts talking about the new Cultural Corridor Initiative involving leaders from RGV going across to Reynosa on Saturday to revitalize eco tourism. She spoke in Harlingen, TX on Jan. 11, 2023. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video)
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
ktalnews.com
Bossier deputies, volunteers build wheelchair ramp for amputee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home. Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special.
ktalnews.com
Volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy on MLK community garden workday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Ross and members of the SFD, along with volunteers and city leaders, worked with Shreveport Green to enlarge the Dr. Martin Luther King neighborhood community garden this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Shreveport Green, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate, received...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
ktalnews.com
Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity plea | NewsNation Prime
Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discusses the possibility Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Read more here: https://trib.al/HkEFxsq #Idaho #Stabbings #Suspect #Kohberger. Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity …. Former CIA...
ktalnews.com
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
KSLA
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
Comments / 1