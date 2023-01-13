Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
KARK
Daniels’ buzzer-beating bank shot lifts Arkansas
It was very fortunate for the Arkansas women’s basketball team that The Bank of Bud Walton Arena was open for one last customer because into ESPN SportsCenter’ top play of the night. Vanderbilt’s Marnell Garraud (31 points) banked in a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left – her third...
KARK
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
KARK
Arkansas lands Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it. Arkansas jumped in to grab an official visit for this weekend.
KARK
Marcus Whitmore Jr. going for dad’s JUCO tackles record
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Marcus Whitmore Jr. has committed to continue his football career at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Whitmore, 6-1, 215, is the son of Marcus Whitmore, who was an All-America linebacker and four-star recruit at Independence (Kan.) Community College and also a Razorback in 2003 and 2004. In 2004, Whitmore was one of the Arkansas team captains. On Saturday, Whitmore Jr. visited Coffeyville and committed to the Red Ravens.
KARK
Shamar Easter solidifies his pledge to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter spent much of Sunday at the University of Arkansas and in the future he will call Fayetteville his home for college. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he grew close to his lead recruiter...
KARK
Kobe Branham talks SEC offer, visit from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham has gained an offer from Texas A&M’s Bobby Petrino as well as visit to his school from Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy. Branham, 6-6, 320, was offered by the Aggies and Petrino on Thursday. On Friday, Kennedy, who coaches the...
KARK
Arkansas hosts Tennessee linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell visited Arkansas on Friday and Saturday. Mitchell, 6-1, 235, considered the Razorbacks out of Butler County (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2019. But Mitchell opted for Texas instead. He played two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Tennessee where he also spent a couple of years.
Comments / 0