FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it. Arkansas jumped in to grab an official visit for this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO