Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn climbs five spots, ties program record for consecutive weeks ranked in AP Top 25
Auburn men’s basketball checked in at No. 16 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll this week. It marked a five-spot climb for the Tigers after an undefeated week against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but it also tied a program record of 30 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Poll.
Opelika-Auburn News
Don Eddins, publisher of the Auburn Villager, dies at 74
Don Eddins, co-owner and publisher of the Auburn Villager has passed away. Eddins died peacefully at his home in Auburn on Tuesday at 74. Throughout his life, Eddins worked as a journalist, and owned his own private law practice. Eddins, his wife Nikki, and Charles and Earnest Whatley co-founded the weekly newspaper the Auburn Villager in 2006. Eddins and his wife became the sole owners of the newspaper in 2019.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t
It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn
Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs
The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs. With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years. Jenny Warren, the outreach...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jaylin Williams leads way in No. 21 Auburn’s win against Mississippi State
It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to get started. Less than two minutes into Saturday night’s game between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, Williams pulled from deep on the Tigers’ first possession and hit a 3 to give Auburn its first lead of the night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika
The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
