ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon solid down the stretch in victory over Potters House

Timely plays down the stretch lifted the North Muskegon Norsemen to a 42-36 nonleague basketball victory over Potters House. Not only did North Muskegon make some timely plays, but canned just enough free throws down the stretch to secure the narrow victory. The Norsemen led by three points at the...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo chalks up a victory over Orchard View in girls hoops

The Newaygo Lions girls’ basketball team got their third win of the season on Monday night with a win over the visiting Orchard View Cardinals, 38-25. Both offenses got off to slow starts in the first half which saw Newaygo get out to a 16-10 halftime lead. The Lions...
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational

Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Boutell, Hicks lead Hart to big win over Manistee

After a fast start, there was no doubt what the outcome was going to be as the Hart girls basketball team posted a convincing 72-31 non-conference victory over visiting Manistee on Monday night. It was Hart’s depth that flustered the Chippewas, as 10 players scored, including three in double figures....
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West

The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna

If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby takes down visiting White Cloud in girls hoops

Biloxi Lee scored 11 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to lead the Shelby girls basketball team to a 35-29 victory over visiting White Cloud Monday night. It was a see-saw affair, with the Tigers taking a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. White Cloud came back for a 10-9 edge in the second, leaving the Tigers holding a 15-12 lead at the half.
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood

The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0

A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud

The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win

Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming

The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
WYOMING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action

Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy