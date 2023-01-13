Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon solid down the stretch in victory over Potters House
Timely plays down the stretch lifted the North Muskegon Norsemen to a 42-36 nonleague basketball victory over Potters House. Not only did North Muskegon make some timely plays, but canned just enough free throws down the stretch to secure the narrow victory. The Norsemen led by three points at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo chalks up a victory over Orchard View in girls hoops
The Newaygo Lions girls’ basketball team got their third win of the season on Monday night with a win over the visiting Orchard View Cardinals, 38-25. Both offenses got off to slow starts in the first half which saw Newaygo get out to a 16-10 halftime lead. The Lions...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational
Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
localsportsjournal.com
Boutell, Hicks lead Hart to big win over Manistee
After a fast start, there was no doubt what the outcome was going to be as the Hart girls basketball team posted a convincing 72-31 non-conference victory over visiting Manistee on Monday night. It was Hart’s depth that flustered the Chippewas, as 10 players scored, including three in double figures....
localsportsjournal.com
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby takes down visiting White Cloud in girls hoops
Biloxi Lee scored 11 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to lead the Shelby girls basketball team to a 35-29 victory over visiting White Cloud Monday night. It was a see-saw affair, with the Tigers taking a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. White Cloud came back for a 10-9 edge in the second, leaving the Tigers holding a 15-12 lead at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood
The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake boys remain perfect in OK Conference-Blue with win over Holland Christian
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team continues to surprise folks in the OK-Blue as they went to Holland Christian on Friday and returned home with a 49-47 win over the Maroons. It was the sixth road game out of the seven games the Lakers have played this season. Things...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh scores 20 to lead Grant girls past White Cloud
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team fought off a pesky White Cloud Indians team on Friday, surviving with a 44-32 win. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association at White Cloud. Neither team mustered up much offense in the opening eight minutes which saw White Cloud hold...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win
Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action
Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
$1 million Powerball winner sets sights on record-breaking Mega Millions drawing
A Michigan woman who won the $1 million Powerball plans to play the historically high Mega Millions.
Car hits building off US-131 near Grand Rapids, rolls
A teenager lost control on US-131 south of Grand Rapids Thursday and left the highway, crashing into a building, police say.
Comments / 0