A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn
Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
northernnewsnow.com
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
northernnewsnow.com
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
DULUTH, MN. -- For some, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keep Moving Forward rally at the DECC brought on a bag of mixed emotions. “It makes me feel incredible because I know there are people out there who are looking out for me and people like me with the same skin tone,” said the emcee at the Keep Moving Forward rally Zelalem Oestreich.
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
northernnewsnow.com
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
northernnewsnow.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be commemorated on Monday. Several events are scheduled in Duluth to honor the day. First, from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the First United Methodist Church is hosting a breakfast. It will feature a local program and a community...
northernnewsnow.com
UMD remains unbeaten in conference play after Winona win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.15 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Winona State on Saturday afternoon where they earned their eleventh consecutive win, 66-40 to stay undefeated in the NSIC. The Bulldog’s next task will be on the road next weekend against Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Girl’s Greyhound basketball team welcomed Minneapolis Washburn to the Juice Box on Saturday where East earned the 51-37 win. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins. Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45. While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides
DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC brought out thousands of newly engaged couples to start planning for their big day Saturday. “So, I just got engaged this past January 1st,” said bride-to-be, Paige Chadwick. “It was on New Year’s, and we were at a Vikings and Packers Game.”
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
northernnewsnow.com
City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth officials are asking for the public’s input on the Brighton Beach Road relocation project. In October of 2018, waves and flooding from a severe winter storm caused an extensive amount of damage and erosion to the shoreline near Brighton Beach Road.
northernnewsnow.com
Mother and child survive camper fire
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire. According to...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
