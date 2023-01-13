ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
DERIDDER, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
GRANT PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

19 year old arrested for Aggravated Assault

Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 4th, 2023. At approximately 08:04 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the business located at 1207 MacArthur Drive, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the business that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is now in stable condition.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
LEESVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kadn.com

Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded. Three of the child suspects have been taken into custody with two...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy