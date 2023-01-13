Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Reports Fatal Mobile Home Fire Near Goudeau
Goudeau, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 12, 2023, that deputies are investigating a mobile home fire near Goudeau that resulted in one death. The Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire in the 3300 block of...
kalb.com
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
klax-tv.com
19 year old arrested for Aggravated Assault
Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 4th, 2023. At approximately 08:04 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the business located at 1207 MacArthur Drive, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the business that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is now in stable condition.
KPLC TV
Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas area
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
NOLA.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
theadvocate.com
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
kalb.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
ktalnews.com
Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
kadn.com
Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded. Three of the child suspects have been taken into custody with two...
