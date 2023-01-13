ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana grabs freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson from the transfer portal

Freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana football via his Twitter Saturday morning. Jackson played high school football at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana. As a four-star pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022, he committed to the University of Tennessee in April 2021. As a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election

Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County

Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban

For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

