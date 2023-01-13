Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Mackenzie Holmes’ big first half leads No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past Wisconsin
No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday behind 29 points from senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes scored 21 of her points in the first half to help propel the Hoosiers past the Badgers in front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 fans in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana grabs freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson from the transfer portal
Freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana football via his Twitter Saturday morning. Jackson played high school football at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana. As a four-star pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022, he committed to the University of Tennessee in April 2021. As a...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: For Indiana men’s basketball, there’s no such thing as an ugly win
You hate to be Wisconsin. You really do. Just when Indiana men’s basketball looked like it wouldn’t win another game unless a middle school junior varsity team somehow popped up on its schedule, the Hoosiers completely outclassed the No. 18 team in the nation 63-45 on Saturday afternoon.
Indiana Daily Student
Meet the candidates for the 2023 Bloomington mayoral election
Bloomington mayoral candidates: Susan Sandberg, Kerry Thomson and Don Griffin have officially filed for the Bloomington’s mayoral race. All three candidates are in the Democratic Party and the primary will be May 2 and the election will be Nov. 7. The term for mayor lasts four years. Kerry Thomson.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County
Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
Indiana Daily Student
Resources available for Asian American and Pacific Islander students, community members
On Jan. 11, Bloomington resident Billie Davis allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student in the head around seven times on the Bloomington transit bus 1777. According to the affidavit, Davis told police that she stabbed the victim because she was Asian. The IU Asian Culture Centerreleased a statement on Jan....
Indiana Daily Student
'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban
For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
