Boston, MA

Post Register

LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
ELMONT, NY
Post Register

4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away. The Minnesota Lynx star left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in February.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Trade reunites Jasmine Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith. The deal is contingent upon physical...
LOS ANGELES, CA

