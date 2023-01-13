ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday. New Jersey's Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.
Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators over Flames 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
