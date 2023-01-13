Read full article on original website
Post Register
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Post Register
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
Post Register
Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday. New Jersey's Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.
Post Register
Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said....
Post Register
Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings.
Post Register
Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett's end-to-end driving dunk with 0.6 seconds left in regulation had the basket shaking. The Toronto Raptors remained perfectly steady.
Post Register
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Post Register
Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators over Flames 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Post Register
Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.
Post Register
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
Post Register
Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
