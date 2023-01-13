ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Flatts, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased

SALISBURY, N.Y. – Troopers located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and officially reported missing from his home on Heller Road, on Jan. 14....
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
NewsChannel 36

Customers in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates lose heat

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WENY) -- Roughly 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service in parts of Steuben, Schuyler and Yates today, and it's not expected to come back for several days. As a result, effected residences in Wayne, Tyrone and Barrington are being told they should prepare to go without heat and hot water until further notice.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…In New York, Seneca,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
WKTV

Landmarks throughout the state lit in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, landmarks around the state will be lit red, green and black in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality and love. Here in New York, we must recommit ourselves to these same principals and work towards a more united New York where all residents can live and thrive in peace," Hochul said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy