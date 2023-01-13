ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Post Register

LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday. New Jersey's Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.
SAN JOSE, CA
Post Register

Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Kings roll past Spurs, extend winning streak to 4 games

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. “For us, we tried to match that aggression with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Trade reunites Jasmine Thomas with Sparks coach Curt Miller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired former All-Star Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft from Connecticut on Monday in exchange for center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith. The deal is contingent upon physical...
LOS ANGELES, CA

