KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Acampo residents deal with flooding, evacuations and road closures

ACAMPO, Calif. — As the floodwaters continue to impact the Acampo area of San Joaquin County, residents are doing their best to protect their property as officials work to clear flooded roadways. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders Monday for the Arbor Mobile Home Park,...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3 people

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An SUV slammed into a Dairy Queen in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County on Monday, injuring three people, officials said. Pictures show the SUV halfway inside the restaurant on 6855 Greenback Lane. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the three injured people were sitting in the booth the vehicle crashed into.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 hospitalized in head-on collision on Jackson Highway near Sloughhouse

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire said that crews responded to a two-car collision on Jackson Highway on Saturday that led to both drivers being hospitalized. The head-on collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Indio Drive in Sloughhouse, Sac Metro Fire said. Fire crews needed to remove the two...
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot and killed in Stockton, police say

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday in North Stockton around 12:53 a.m. Authorities say the shooting happened on Greensboro Court, where they found a 42-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound. Medics performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead...
STOCKTON, CA

