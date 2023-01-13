Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy snow continues in Sierra, rain tapers off in Valley
Snow is continuing to fall in the Sierra on Monday afternoon while the Valley is mostly dry, according to our weather team. But thunderstorms are possible from Stanislaus to Tuolumne Counties in the afternoon. Here’s what you can expect:. RAIN. Drying is expected into tonight, Meteorologist Tamera Berg said.
KCRA.com
Brief EF-0 tornado touches down in Sacramento County during weekend storm, NWS says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A brief tornado touched down during Saturday’s storm in south Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS confirmed on Sunday that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down near Rancho Seco Park at around 2 p.m. The EF scale is used to...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 closed in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton area ordered to evacuate
Another rainy and snowy weekend in Northern California has impacted Sierra travel, flooded roadways and brought a new wave of power outages after strong winds ripped through the region. The KCRA 3 weather team called Saturday an Impact Day due to heavy Sierra snowfall expected throughout the day. Travel is...
KCRA.com
Livability of Sacramento makes it a great place to live, Forbes says; City advocates don't disagree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's capital city is on the map:Forbes named Sacramento as one of the best cities to call home in 2023. “Sacramento is not the well-kept secret that it was,” said Mike Testa, of Visit Sacramento. “People like our city, without question.”. When it comes...
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles
VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
KCRA.com
Mobile home park flooded in San Joaquin County, around 175 residents evacuated
ACAMPO, Calif. — Around 175 residents of the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo evacuated on Sunday due to localized flooding, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. KCRA 3 was on the scene when rescue crews waded through the waist-deep water Sunday afternoon to put residents on...
KCRA.com
Acampo residents deal with flooding, evacuations and road closures
ACAMPO, Calif. — As the floodwaters continue to impact the Acampo area of San Joaquin County, residents are doing their best to protect their property as officials work to clear flooded roadways. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders Monday for the Arbor Mobile Home Park,...
KCRA.com
Things to do across Sacramento area on MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January each year as a way to recognize the civil rights icon and his messages of Black empowerment and racial equality. Below is a list of events to attend this MLK Day in Sacramento on...
KCRA.com
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3 people
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An SUV slammed into a Dairy Queen in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County on Monday, injuring three people, officials said. Pictures show the SUV halfway inside the restaurant on 6855 Greenback Lane. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the three injured people were sitting in the booth the vehicle crashed into.
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized in head-on collision on Jackson Highway near Sloughhouse
SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire said that crews responded to a two-car collision on Jackson Highway on Saturday that led to both drivers being hospitalized. The head-on collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Indio Drive in Sloughhouse, Sac Metro Fire said. Fire crews needed to remove the two...
KCRA.com
Citrus Heights police arrest suspected shooter at apartment complex, K9 utilized
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested after the Citrus Heights Police Department responded to multiple calls of a shooting at an apartment complex late on Saturday night. The department said in a release that they arrived on the scene at the apartment, located on the 8000 block...
KCRA.com
Man shot and killed in Stockton, police say
The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday in North Stockton around 12:53 a.m. Authorities say the shooting happened on Greensboro Court, where they found a 42-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound. Medics performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead...
Comments / 0