Franklin County, KY

Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured

By Dustin Massengill
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A person is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after leading police on a multicounty chase down I-64 that ended in a shootout.

Kentucky State Police said the chase started around three this afternoon when they tried to make a traffic stop and the driver took off. The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.

Troopers shot back, striking the person. They were taken to a hospital to be treated. I-64 was shut down for hours but is back open. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Jan. 16: Tax refunds, gas prices, and toys. Five things...
LEXINGTON, KY
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
LEXINGTON, KY
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
Semi crash cleared on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge Monday afternoon. The truck went off the roadway and was out of traffic. Emergency personnel made quick work of clearing the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit...
KENTUCKY STATE
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. ‘He almost died’: Nashville family wants justice …. A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
FRANKFORT, KY
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed that a driver, who was involved in a crash on I-75 on Friday night, has been pronounced dead following the accident. Lexington Police have been investigating the incident near mile marker 111 that left I-75 shut down for hours. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
Georgetown fire shuts down roads

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an...
LEXINGTON, KY
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
