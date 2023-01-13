Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A person is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after leading police on a multicounty chase down I-64 that ended in a shootout.

Kentucky State Police said the chase started around three this afternoon when they tried to make a traffic stop and the driver took off. The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.

Troopers shot back, striking the person. They were taken to a hospital to be treated. I-64 was shut down for hours but is back open. The investigation remains ongoing.

