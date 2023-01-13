ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Cervenka
4d ago

well good for him! you should have told the truth a long time ago. I don't pity him or feel sorry for him he did this murder he has to take responsibility and eye for an eye and I believe in that. it's not up to us anymore what happens to that murderer. it's up to the big guy. he's probably dancing with Satan right now where he belongs. bye-bye you no good murder

Reply(3)
14
Sheenalouise
3d ago

RIP Scott. Your debt is now paid. I hope you made peace with God, not just yourself. ***Kudos to the victims family for handling the spiritual advisor situation, may the find peace as they move forward. Prayers for the victims family and friends and for his daughter who suffers though she did nothing wrong***

Reply
3
Hope
4d ago

Can we take out the trash a little sooner please....

Reply
12
