well good for him! you should have told the truth a long time ago. I don't pity him or feel sorry for him he did this murder he has to take responsibility and eye for an eye and I believe in that. it's not up to us anymore what happens to that murderer. it's up to the big guy. he's probably dancing with Satan right now where he belongs. bye-bye you no good murder
RIP Scott. Your debt is now paid. I hope you made peace with God, not just yourself. ***Kudos to the victims family for handling the spiritual advisor situation, may the find peace as they move forward. Prayers for the victims family and friends and for his daughter who suffers though she did nothing wrong***
Can we take out the trash a little sooner please....
Related
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
Missing Britney Watson: Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban implementation of critical race theory statewide
Missing Athena Brownfield: Arizona authorities arrest 2nd caregiver in Oklahoma toddler's disappearance
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
Indiana man arrested after video showed young child playing with gun
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
Texas men arrested near Mexico border after trooper finds illegal immigrants in trunk of car
Federal judge hands DeSantis admin win over 'Stop WOKE Act'
Iowa elected official's wife arrested in alleged voter fraud scheme
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 22