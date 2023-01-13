ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New program to provide free bikes to asylum seekers this spring

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCXSi_0kD8QjXU00

A new program is helping asylum seekers make their way around the city.

Recycle-A-Bicycle is looking for old bikes, so they can repair them and give them to an asylum seeker for free.

"You can come by our shop at 858 Fulton St., and we can tag them for the Asylum Program," says Alex Miner, general manager of Recycle-A-Bicycle. "To an especially vulnerable population that may not have the means to get around and may not have the money to get on the train."

Bike New York is partnering with city agencies and Recycle-A-Bicycle to make the giveaway come true.

Bike New York is accepting the donations at select locations through Unlimited Biking and the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Those select locations can be found throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

Then, all the bikes will come to them for refurbishment.

The goal is to give away as many bikes as possible this spring.

Any asylum seeker that wants to go there and sign up for the program can do that here as well.

To sign-up to receive a bike you can visit Recycle-A-Bike in person at 858 Fulton St. or you can call them at 718-858-2972. You can also call Bike New York's info desk at 212 682 2340.

For more information about where to donate bikes see below:

Manhattan:
Unlimited Biking
56 West 56th St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
346 West 57th St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
79 Chambers St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Queens:
DCAS - 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. from Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.(take the ramp up one level)

Brooklyn:
Recycle-A-Bicycle - 858 Fulton St. from Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Comments / 10

sh bas
3d ago

oh my ..make sure it is a premium model..better be an e bike..don't want to.work too hard..free charges and maintenance..oh and if they " lose" it..another will be available stat..I bet we can make them.rich on resales ...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success

The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WilliamSal

"New York's Changing Demographics: How Immigration and Urbanization are Shaping the City's Culture and Economy"

New York City has long been known as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, but the city's demographic makeup has undergone significant changes in recent years. The influx of immigrants worldwide has brought the city new customs, traditions, and languages. In contrast, urbanization has led to the growth of new neighborhoods and the decline of others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy