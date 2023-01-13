New program to provide free bikes to asylum seekers this spring

A new program is helping asylum seekers make their way around the city.

Recycle-A-Bicycle is looking for old bikes, so they can repair them and give them to an asylum seeker for free.

"You can come by our shop at 858 Fulton St., and we can tag them for the Asylum Program," says Alex Miner, general manager of Recycle-A-Bicycle. "To an especially vulnerable population that may not have the means to get around and may not have the money to get on the train."

Bike New York is partnering with city agencies and Recycle-A-Bicycle to make the giveaway come true.

Bike New York is accepting the donations at select locations through Unlimited Biking and the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Those select locations can be found throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

Then, all the bikes will come to them for refurbishment.

The goal is to give away as many bikes as possible this spring.

Any asylum seeker that wants to go there and sign up for the program can do that here as well.

To sign-up to receive a bike you can visit Recycle-A-Bike in person at 858 Fulton St. or you can call them at 718-858-2972. You can also call Bike New York's info desk at 212 682 2340.

For more information about where to donate bikes see below:

Manhattan:

Unlimited Biking

56 West 56th St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

346 West 57th St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

79 Chambers St. from Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Queens:

DCAS - 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. from Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.(take the ramp up one level)

Brooklyn:

Recycle-A-Bicycle - 858 Fulton St. from Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.