ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

How snow removal businesses in NJ are surviving in a snowless winter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBxlK_0kD8QgtJ00

Where is all the snow?

This winter is on schedule to be the least snowy winter on record since the early 1900s. New Jersey has had less than 1/10 of an inch of snow reported at local airports. Historically, by this time of year, the Garden State would have already seen at least 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

For those in the snow removal business, the lack of snow can be detrimental to their business.

News 12 New Jersey found out how some of the local snow removal businesses are faring during this snowless winter.

“We hope for just enough but not too much, but we’re definitely hoping for some sort of outcome,” said Anthony Niech, of Fords Lawnmower.

News 12 was told the key to staying afloat is having a year-round business model offering multiple year-round services.

“Winter is never a guarantee, and we work diligently to have multiple business lines working simultaneously,” said Adam Kestin, of J & A Landscaping Snow Services. “We do masonry in warmer temperatures. We can do outdoor work; we also do parking lot sweeping and other types of janitorial programs.”

“Not only do we just sell snow equipment. We do service, repair, and then we do provide estimates to consumers…and we do warranty work for some of your big brands like Lowe's and Home Depot,” Niech said.

In recent years, business owners told News 12 that February has seen plenty of snowfall, and they’re hoping that’ll be the case this year.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Crash on I-95 in Darien cleared, traffic back to normal

A crash in Darien created a traffic jam in the northbound lanes of I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Exit 12 at Tokene Road. Video from a traffic camera shows vehicles backed up all the way to Greenwich. The accident was...
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy