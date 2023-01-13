How snow removal businesses in NJ are surviving in a snowless winter

Where is all the snow?

This winter is on schedule to be the least snowy winter on record since the early 1900s. New Jersey has had less than 1/10 of an inch of snow reported at local airports. Historically, by this time of year, the Garden State would have already seen at least 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

For those in the snow removal business, the lack of snow can be detrimental to their business.

News 12 New Jersey found out how some of the local snow removal businesses are faring during this snowless winter.

“We hope for just enough but not too much, but we’re definitely hoping for some sort of outcome,” said Anthony Niech, of Fords Lawnmower.

News 12 was told the key to staying afloat is having a year-round business model offering multiple year-round services.

“Winter is never a guarantee, and we work diligently to have multiple business lines working simultaneously,” said Adam Kestin, of J & A Landscaping Snow Services. “We do masonry in warmer temperatures. We can do outdoor work; we also do parking lot sweeping and other types of janitorial programs.”

“Not only do we just sell snow equipment. We do service, repair, and then we do provide estimates to consumers…and we do warranty work for some of your big brands like Lowe's and Home Depot,” Niech said.

In recent years, business owners told News 12 that February has seen plenty of snowfall, and they’re hoping that’ll be the case this year.