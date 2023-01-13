ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Foundation to offer debit cards to families displaced by Peekskill condominium complex fire

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A foundation is offering money for the families impacted by last week's fire at a Peekskill condominium complex .

Emergency cash cards will be handed out next Thursday Jan. 19 at the Peekskill Salvation Army's offices on Nelson Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each family will get eco-blankets and a $1,000 debit card.

