Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a furry friend that needs your help.

Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch."

MORE: GoFundMe link

Office manager Jillian Santana says Maverick has a valve that is constricting his esophagus, and has to be fed a liquid diet. It is best for Maverick to be sitting up when fed, so the food is able to pass.

His owners were going to euthanize him, but the hospital asked the owners to sign Maverick over into their care to try and save him.

The surgery cost would range between $8,000 - $10,0000 at Cornell’s specialty hospital.

Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital has started to raise over $2,380 through their GoFundMe page in the hope of giving Maverick a chance.

Courtesy of Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary HospitalCourtesy of Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital