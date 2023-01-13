Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
northcountydailystar.com
High School Rising Stars are Recognized in January by Vista Chamber – VIDEO
The Vista Chamber is celebrating their 100th Year in 2023. This marks the ninth year the Vista Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Rising Star Program. Each month during the school year six students are nominated from six Vista High Schools to speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted by the City of Vista. Click on links below to view student Videos.
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
kusi.com
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
Stolen vehicle ends up in flooded waters near TJ River
An abandoned vehicle ended up submerged in a flooded area near the Tijuana River Sunday morning.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
signalscv.com
Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa
A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
goldrushcam.com
Intoxicated Aggressive Student Arrested at Vista High School in San Diego County, Discovered with an Illegal Ghost Gun in His Jacket
January 12, 2023 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an 18-year-old has been arrested on numerous charges, including bringing a ghost gun to a high school in Vista. On Wednesday, January 11 just before 1:00 p.m., Alta Vista High School student Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff...
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Driver rescued from La Jolla Cove cliff
Firefighters have rescued a man whose car went off the road in La Jolla, according to FOX 5 on the scene.
