Cathie Wood Says Equity Markets Ignoring chatGPT, Blockchain – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bitcoin has picked up the tempo once more, surpassing the $20,000 mark on Monday for the primary time since November. The world’s hottest and largest crypto by market capitalisation was up 0.70 per cent to $20,817.37 at 6:00 pm IST, in accordance with Coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin’s market cap elevated by over 0.63 per cent to $40,101,586,225 within the final 24 hours. The sudden positive factors within the backdrop of a persistent damaging sentiment out there raised many eyebrows.

6 HOURS AGO