Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox42kptm.com
Millard Public Schools wants to continue levy override, election ballots due in March
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Millard Public Schools is seeking to continue a levy override the community approved of in 2017. Now, it is looking to get feedback from people in the district. The first of four special presentations was on the schedule for today at 6:00 P.M. [Monday] at the...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Humane Society reminder: pet licensing deadline is in March
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a pet at home? If you do, the Nebraska Humane Society is now reminding you that licensing it is required. This year, the deadline to license your pet is March 15th. Several cities mandate licensing. Those cities include, but are not limited to,...
fox42kptm.com
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) — Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the state's police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test.
fox42kptm.com
MLK Day at the Open Door Mission in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A day of service at the Open Door Mission brought out plenty of volunteers. A day to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, hundreds of people volunteered with the Open Door Mission in places where they were needed the most.
fox42kptm.com
BPD: Suspect wanted out of South Dakota taken into custody in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) showed up at the Walmart at 10504 S 15th St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to apprehend a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for sex offender violation, according to a press release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found Jeremy Ammerman, 44,...
fox42kptm.com
Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
fox42kptm.com
Kearney based taproom, Thunderhead Brewing Company, closes one of two Omaha locations
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After six years of operation, Thunderhead Brewing Taproom out in west Omaha closed its doors for the final time today. "Doors are locking up, we’re moving everything out- hopefully getting rid of all the beer we have in there,” said Jake Koke, general manager of Thunderhead Brewing Taproom- Omaha.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
fox42kptm.com
Show Choir may not be a sport, but the principles are still there
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winning in sports is all about teamwork. It's the same for members of show choir squads. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports the Skutt High School Show Choir is made up of athletes who play just about every sport at the school. Show choir isn't considered...
fox42kptm.com
Laughs, plants, and MLK Day among the things to do the week of January 16
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — MLK Jr. Day, Classic Laughs Movie Monday, music bingo, rare houseplants, and Read to a Dog are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 16. The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum.
fox42kptm.com
NHS: Over 100 dogs and cats available for adoption at Betty White's birthday party Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — There are over 100 dogs and cats available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) during Betty White's birthday party, according to a press release from NHS. Betty's birthday party will be held from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. Last year's...
Comments / 1