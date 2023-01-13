Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
The Ferryman starts January 27 at NVA’s Conrad Prebys Theater in Carlsbad
January 10, 2023 | New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will present playwright Jez Butterworth’s masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) “The Ferryman” January 27-March 5, 2023 (opening February 4) – in the first United States production after Broadway – and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.
kusi.com
YMCA of San Diego County issues revised statement on locker room incident with underage girl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. She Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she...
La Jolla Shores Association trustee resigns amid heated debate over possible Kellogg Park event
Phil Wise quits after an argument with LJSA President Janie Emerson about the handling of a Challenged Athletes Foundation event.
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
PureWow
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
17-year-old Muay Thai kickboxer has the heart of a champion
CARLSBAD, Calif. — After losing a few fights in elementary school, a Vista boy decided to do something about it. In this Zevely Zone, I jumped in the ring at the Carlsbad Kickboxing Club with a world champ. If 2023 is anything like 2022, David Delapaz is about to...
Weather closures for East County school districts
Several school districts in East County are going to be shut down due to inclement weather and road conditions.
FOX 5 San Diego
Customer spike for tire centers as more potholes appear
The much-needed rain is creating pothole problems for drivers, but it's the opposite for tire centers benefiting with lots of business.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC 10 News KGTV
Local roofing company explains what you can do to protect home with leaky roof
Local roofing company owner explains what you can do to protect your home from a leaky roof. The owner says to call to get a contractor out to your home and do routine checkups on the roof.
chulavistatoday.com
Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president
A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
20 concerts we're excited to see in San Diego in 2023
20 shows that will rock San Diego in 2023 by bringing all genres of music to the city for live shows.
CBS 8
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
Travel Maven
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
FOX 5 San Diego
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
Family members recall how Larry Millete acted when Maya went missing
The third day of the preliminary hearing took place Friday to find out if there is enough evidence to send Larry Millete to trial in his wife’s disappearance.
onscene.tv
2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
