Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

The Ferryman starts January 27 at NVA’s Conrad Prebys Theater in Carlsbad

January 10, 2023 | New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will present playwright Jez Butterworth’s masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) “The Ferryman” January 27-March 5, 2023 (opening February 4) – in the first United States production after Broadway – and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.
Times of San Diego

Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California

Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Southern California Rental Housing Association named Chula Vista resident as president

A Chula Vista Resident was recently elected as president of the 2023 executive officers and board of directors for the Southern California Rental Housing Association. Aiesha Blevins will lead the Southern California Rental Housing Association, the region’s leading trade association serving the rental housing industry. Additional officers include Vice President Todd Henderson; Secretary Natasha Howell; Treasurer Buck Buchanan; Legislative Chair Allison Pfister; and Immediate Past President Lucinda Lilley.
CBS 8

Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California

California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
onscene.tv

2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

