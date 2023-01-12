Read full article on original website
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
2 bodies found in home near Stallion Mountain following welfare check
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from...
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash on Sahara involving pedestrian
Sahara Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday morning following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man indicted for murder in case of dismembered body found in barrel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 43-year-old Las Vegas man has been formally indicted for murder in the case of a dismembered body found in a barrel last year. Court records show that a grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month against Ryan Bentley for the killing of Rene Enriquez, 39. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
Fox5 KVVU
Officials: 18-month ‘Dropicana’ project in Las Vegas to snarl busiest Nevada highway
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-month-long construction project starting Tuesday will snarl traffic on Interstate 15 while crews raise and widen a key interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip, transportation officials said. The $305 million project has been dubbed “Dropicana” by the Nevada Department of Transportation. That’s a reference...
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
UPDATE: Deadly crash on Sahara involving bicyclist; driver arrested after signs of impairment
A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a DUI charge after a collision that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday on E. Sahara Avenue near Commercial Center Drive.
Trial set for man in crash that killed 2 pedestrians near North Las Vegas park
A man faces a jury trial in March after pleading not guilty in a crash that left a man and a woman dead near a North Las Vegas Park, court records show.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
Man murdered at east-side bus stop
Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man to death at a bust stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis on Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the scene.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
KTNV
Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
