coingeek.com
Samsung’s investment arm keen on offering spot digital currency ETFs to Hong Kong investors
Samsung Asset Management has expressed a desire to launch a pure-play BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, depending on the swings of the regulatory pendulum. According to a Bloomberg report, the investment arm of the consumer electronics giant launched its futures-based Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on January 13. The investment arm confirmed that it was scanning the regulatory horizon for the appropriate time to launch a spot-based ETF.
coingeek.com
UAE VC firms launch joint fund for Web3 ecosystem worth $1 billion
Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital have teamed up to launch a new fund for the Web 3 ecosystem to stimulate innovation in the space. The fund, known as Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), will place a premium on firms building on the blockchain. A press statement from both entities confirms that the fund will invest in blockchain projects focusing on decentralized applications (DApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain-based gaming, and other payment services.
coingeek.com
Crypto.com announces more layoffs as digital currency market rout continues
Don’t be fooled by the recent digital currency price pump. Those with inside information on how the industry is really performing continue to signal that tough times are ahead. On January 13, Singapore-based Crypto.com announced that it would lay off 20% of its workforce. The move comes days after...
coingeek.com
Philippines central bank pushes through with wholesale CBDC plans to improve payments
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has disclosed it will not be exploring the retail version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) but will focus its efforts on transactions between financial institutions. The central bank confirmed that it remains keen on launching a wholesale CBDC in the future to...
coingeek.com
Chainalysis ‘Crypto Crime Report’ details OFAC sanctions’ impact
The global ‘crypto’ market may have crashed hard in 2022 yet the total value of illicit crypto activity hit an all-time high of over $20 billion. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is set to release its latest annual Crypto Crime Report next month, but the company has begun previewing some of its marquee findings for 2022. The headline figure is that the total value of digital currencies received by ‘illicit’ addresses hit a record $20.1 billion last year, and the company cautions that this is likely to be “a lower bound estimate.”
coingeek.com
Bitconnect promoter ordered to pay $17M to 800 fraud victims
Some investors in Bitconnect’s fraudulent scheme have received assistance following a federal district court’s decision to order the payment of $17 million to the affected individuals. Out of the thousands of investors affected by the fraud, only 800 individuals drawn from over 40 countries would share the proceeds...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong wants retail investors access limited to ‘highly liquid’ products
Hong Kong’s regulators have confirmed sweeping changes for the digital asset industry in the country, with the new rule restricting retail investors to “highly liquid assets.”. Julia Leung, the new CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), confirmed the plan for restricting the investment class in her...
coingeek.com
Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group following a massive corporate restructuring
Embattled Jack Ma has relinquished his absolute control over Ant Group following the new changes to the corporate structure. Under the new arrangement, Jack Ma will split his authority into equal parts with other shareholders. Ant Group made the disclosure in a press statement, describing the move as a “corporate...
