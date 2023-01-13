The global ‘crypto’ market may have crashed hard in 2022 yet the total value of illicit crypto activity hit an all-time high of over $20 billion. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is set to release its latest annual Crypto Crime Report next month, but the company has begun previewing some of its marquee findings for 2022. The headline figure is that the total value of digital currencies received by ‘illicit’ addresses hit a record $20.1 billion last year, and the company cautions that this is likely to be “a lower bound estimate.”

19 HOURS AGO