As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO