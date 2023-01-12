You never thought you would make it this far. For once, he's the emotionally available one. He's baring his heart to you, arms outstretched, ready for all of you. Now he's asking you, are you ready for all of him? Well.. are you? You ask yourself, is anyone ever really ready for these things to happen? You're scratching your head wondering how you found yourself in this position in the first place.

2 DAYS AGO