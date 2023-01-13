Read full article on original website
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Poland’s PM calls on Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he wants the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Ukraine. He also voiced hope that Germany would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks to strengthen Ukrainian defense against Russian forces. The comments by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday come as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv. Germany’s government has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded. But Berlin has also faced criticism for not sending more. Morawiecki said that he believes that the German government would respond to growing international pressure to provide battle tanks to Ukraine as Russia carries out relentless attacks on civilian targets.
Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers have condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing apart families. Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference Monday with her Dutch colleague Wopke Hoekstra that Russia “must account for the whereabouts of these children.” Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago, Russians have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. At least 1,000 children were seized from schools and orphanages in the Kherson region during Russia’s eight-month occupation of the area, say local authorities. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
UN: Al-Qaida and Islamic State driving insecurity in Mali
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says in a new report that Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity in central Mali and continue to clash near populated areas in the northern Gao and Menaka regions. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday that the level and frequency of violent incidents “remain exceptionally high.” He said attacks by extremist groups against civilians account for the majority of documented human rights abuses. Guterres said “going forward, military operations to combat the extremist groups will continue to be a crucial component for the restoration of security.”
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Nations express ‘deep concern’ at Israeli punitive measure
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 90 countries have expressed “deep concern” at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the U.N. General Assembly’s request for an advisory opinion by the U.N.’s highest court on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. The signatories called in a statement released on Monday by the Palestinians for a reversal of the Israeli measures. They said regardless of their position on the assembly’s resolution, “we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.”
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties Monday to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation. Hans Grundberg expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, telling the U.N. Security Council Monday, “We are witnessing a potential step change in the trajectory of this eight-year-conflict.” He said these ongoing efforts shouldn’t be wasted, and that demands “responsible actions” by Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels.
Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit
Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes are pouring in for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Police say one of her guards was also killed in the attack on Sunday, the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover. Karen Decker, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, tweeted: “Hold the perpetrators accountable!”
Official: Jihadis abduct at least 50 women in Burkina Faso
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An official in Burkina Faso says at least 50 women were abducted by Islamic extremists in the northern Sahel region last week. The region’s governor said Monday that the kidnappings occurred on January 12 and 13, approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the town of Arbinda in Soum province. He says the women were kidnapped while seeking wild fruit to gather. Jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has overrun Burkina Faso, killing thousands. The failure of successive governments to stop the fighting has caused widespread discontent and triggered two military coups in 2022. Rights groups say a jihadi blockade of Arbinda has made women more vulnerable to attacks.
Nigeria presidential hopeful Obi pledges to fight corruption
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A leading Nigerian presidential candidate is pledging to fight the endemic corruption that has stifled growth for many years. Speaking at the international affairs think tank Chatham House on Monday, Peter Obi described Nigeria as “a failing state” in need of new political leadership. Obi, a former governor of Nigeria’s southeastern Anambra state, is one of 18 candidates running in the Feb 25 election. Obi is also promising to tackle insecurity at a time when thousands have been killed by armed gangs in Nigeria’s troubled northern region in the last year. Obi said he would conduct a dialogue with secessionists in Nigeria’s southeast.
Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups have urged Sri Lanka to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country’s worst economic crisis. He has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, courts routinely deny bail if it’s opposed by the attorney general. Mudalige was involved in monthslong anti-government demonstrations last year. The protesters demanded reforms to resolve the economic crisis that caused shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicine after Sri Lanka defaulted on its massive debt.
Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership
LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.” Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics. He was forced to resign in July 2022. No publication date has been set for the book, and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country’s sizable Polish minority. It was the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted of the charges of harming national security and inciting discord. Poczobut is a journalist for the influential Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and a top figure in the Union of Poles in Belarus. He has been behind bars since his detention in March 2021. He widely covered the protests that gripped Belarus for weeks in 2020 following a presidential election that gave Lukashenko a new term in office. The vote was widely regarded as fraudulent. The trial opened on Monday.
EU seeking to offset Biden’s green plans with own subsidies
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders and member nations are putting forward moves to ensure the EU would not be left behind by the United States in the green industry race. EU leaders see the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as an attempt to cut European firms out of the lucrative American market for clean energy technology like electric vehicles. They say it excessively favors a “made-in-America” approach that discriminates against European multinationals. France especially has stood up to push through bigger subsidies in green sectors faster. EU Council President Charles Michel said Monday that “it is crucial that the EU remains an attractive place to invest, innovate and produce.”
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered in central Tel Aviv to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the country’s legal system and weaken the Supreme Court. The protest presents an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges and has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda. His justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents say the plans, which include a proposal to allow parliament to strike down Supreme Court decisions, will weaken Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.
