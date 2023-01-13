ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

ifiberone.com

Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy

QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
97 Rock

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah

SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
SELAH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
YAKIMA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents

THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
redmond-reporter.com

While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people

One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
KING COUNTY, WA
