ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Criminal car concerns: Thousands of cars rolling on MA roads with rolled-back odometers

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u12F7_0kD8IAz900

In seconds, criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars.

The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed.

CARFAX says Massachusetts is 16th in the country in odometer fraud, with 31,900 cars on state roads with rollbacks right now.

A Speedometer company technician demonstrated how quickly crooks can make a used car seem a lot more valuable than it really is.

“So we got 150,000 miles on the odometer right now. I got one, two, three — press the button and (it) does a quick flash. And now we’re already at 50,000 miles. It’s that fast right now,” Ingle said, showing how easy it is to change an odometer.

Ingle showed him a 2009 Chevy HHR. To anyone who’d check the dash, it looks like a car with a third of the wear and tear it actually has.

“It can cost you thousands and thousands of dollars, not to mention headache and heartache over the lifetime of ownership of a vehicle,” said Emilie Voss from CARFAX.

Voss says they’ve seen odometer fraud increasing, particularly as the price of used cars has been skyrocketing.

“We know we’re seeing the numbers trend in the wrong direction,” Voss said.

The equipment to change an odometer would have cost criminals $10,000 a few years ago. It is now only a couple hundred.

But the average price increase from the fraud is about $4,000 a car.

“Literally in the matter of 5 or 10 seconds, he’s able to change the value of that vehicle by about $3,000,” Ingle said.

There’s no way to spot the change to the vehicle’s systems. But you can check the free Carfax report for any used car purchase to flag issues. You also should take a used car to a mechanic before buying.

“You want to take it for that independent inspection. So it costs about 100 bucks. It takes a little time. I know a lot of people like to skip this step, but really a trained mechanic is going to look for a lot of things, including to see if the wear and tear on the vehicle doesn’t match up to that reading on the odometer. And that’s critical,” Voss said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Kaysox 27
4d ago

happened to me with my last car. Said and showed it had 89k on it, took it to get sticker and their system/rmv caught that 3yrs prior that car had already had over 150k on it. If the car has ever been registered in ma that inspection sticker system will def catch it, but by then it's way too late.

Reply(1)
2
My21rst
4d ago

it's not carfax it's carfraud...i totaled a vehicle and there it was on carfraud... never been in an accident

Reply(1)
3
AP_000042.2399ef1cdf5f46e79bee329d27a7e940.2346
3d ago

That’s been going on for 50 years plus… Like everything else in life it’s just another scam😡🤬…

Reply
5
Related
Truth About Cars

Study Claims Odometer Rollbacks Are Making a Comeback

The latest research from Carfax has led the company to report that more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have rolled-back odometers – noting that this represents a 7 percent increase against the previous year. “Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers,” stated...
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
Motorious

Mopar Wing Cars Selling at No Reserve at Mecum Kissimmee

The Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird are some of the rarest muscle cars to ever be produced by Mopar. Utilizing its superior exterior aerodynamic styling to its advantage, these cars were wickedly fast for their time. Most people would be lucky to even see one of these things in person but you’re not most people. That’s exactly why you might consider purchasing this entire collection of some of Mopar‘s most iconic vehicles.
RadarOnline

Inside The Bloodstained Home Where Missing Massachusetts Mom Ana Walshe Was Last Seen Alive

Radaronline.com has obtained photographs inside the Boston area home where missing mom Ana Walshe lived with her now-jailed husband and three children before she vanished without a trace — sparking a murder investigation.The four-bedroom colonial in Cohasset, MA, became the center of the massive forensic search after the dotting 39-year-old mom was reported missing and investigators found a broken knife and traces of blood inside the home’s basement.Ana’s husband, Brain Walshe, 47, is being held in county jail on charges of misleading investigators trying to locate Ana, who was reported missing on January 4, 2023 – three days after she...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy