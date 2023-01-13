CC student, tennis player dies in his sleep at home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student at Colorado College (CC) and member of the Tigers’ tennis team has died, according to an email sent out on Jan. 3 to the CC community.

In the email , CC said sophomore Jack Madison died in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 2 while at home in Ohio.

“As a community, we grieve his death and loss and hold all who cared for and loved Jack in the light during this time of grief, especially his family and friends,” the college said.

According to Jack’s family, he was fascinated by language, music, and art. CC said his writing had appeared in the Catalyst and the “Sounds of Colorado College” blog, which he managed.

“Jack encouraged our community to reflect and think more deeply — not to mention to listen to new artists. He loved our CC community,” the statement from CC reads. “He loved tennis and being part of CC’s tennis team, for which he was recruited. He engaged fully with campus life in a myriad of ways, embracing CC to the fullest. Jack was observant, super imaginative, creative, and independent-minded. His humor, deep thinking, and generous spirit were a gift in his friendships and to all of us.”

According to Jack’s bio on the CC Tigers Men’s Tennis Roster, Jack played singles and doubles at the Metro State Invitational, winning the first-round match in the ‘B’ double bracket over Metro State.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 5 in Columbus, Ohio. Students and faculty also gathered on campus to mourn and honor Jack’s life.

