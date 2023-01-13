ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

3 people arrested in Durham after police chase, hit-and-run

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Triangle police see increase in car thefts

The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham

Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
WRAL

Monument brings life to black history in Coats

A monument dedicated in 2016 celebrates the contributions of African-American people who helped build the Coats community. A monument dedicated in 2016 celebrates the contributions of African-American people who helped build the Coats community.
COATS, NC
WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
WRAL

MLK Day events happening in Triangle

Events planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day may impact travel in the Triangle, this afternoon and tomorrow. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Margaret Lane Cemetery, at the intersection of West Margaret Lane and Calvin Street. The fourth annual Interfaith...
CARY, NC
WRAL

NCCU students honor MLK with day of service

NC Central students started the weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and they sacrificed their free time to work with Rise Against Hunger, making care packages for those in need. NC Central students started the weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and they sacrificed their free time to...
WRAL

NC State knocks off No. 16 Miami

It took NC State two halves, and 5 extra minutes, to figure out how to beat Miami. A big part of the formula was reserve forward Ernest Ross. Ross provided the go-ahead layup with 33.6 seconds left for two of his career-high 17 points in an 83-81 overtime win over Miami on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC

