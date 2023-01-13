Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Apex community remembers man killed in Atlantic Beach in 2022, no arrest in case
Authorities are offering $55,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller. Authorities are offering $55,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller.
WRAL
3 people arrested in Durham after police chase, hit-and-run
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist.
WRAL
Garner firefighter injured while battling large house fire in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Crews responded to the fire at 1520 Pagan Road. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with the Garner Fire Department was injured while battling the blaze. The...
WRAL
Fast-moving flames destroy Wake County home
Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire.
WRAL
Car and tractor trailer crash in Harnett County
A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: James DeAltoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Triangle police see increase in car thefts
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
WRAL
Raleigh officer avoids serious injury as driver collides with police cruiser
A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road. A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road.
WRAL
Raleigh officer injured avoiding car while helping a disabled vehicle; Driver charged with impaired driving, possession of cocaine
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities said the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
WRAL
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
WRAL
Monument brings life to black history in Coats
A monument dedicated in 2016 celebrates the contributions of African-American people who helped build the Coats community. A monument dedicated in 2016 celebrates the contributions of African-American people who helped build the Coats community.
WRAL
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
WRAL
Triangle MLK March honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday marked the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March in downtown Raleigh. Monday marked the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
MLK Day events happening in Triangle
Events planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day may impact travel in the Triangle, this afternoon and tomorrow. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Margaret Lane Cemetery, at the intersection of West Margaret Lane and Calvin Street. The fourth annual Interfaith...
WRAL
NCCU students honor MLK with day of service
NC Central students started the weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and they sacrificed their free time to work with Rise Against Hunger, making care packages for those in need. NC Central students started the weekend honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and they sacrificed their free time to...
WRAL
NC State knocks off No. 16 Miami
It took NC State two halves, and 5 extra minutes, to figure out how to beat Miami. A big part of the formula was reserve forward Ernest Ross. Ross provided the go-ahead layup with 33.6 seconds left for two of his career-high 17 points in an 83-81 overtime win over Miami on Saturday.
Comments / 0