Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
q13fox.com
No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge
SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
q13fox.com
Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning. Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy critically injured in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified
TACOMA, Wash. - Three children have been shot in just four days in Tacoma, at least one of them fatally. Tacoma Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday afternoon. "We were just getting cleaned up around the house, and it started to shake...
q13fox.com
New Thurston County Sheriff plans to tackle domestic violence with new team
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The new Thurston County Sheriff is planning to make some bold moves to tackle domestic violence in the county. With around 1,600 reports of domestic violence flooding in per year, it's just one of the challenges the state's youngest sheriff will face during his next four years in office.
q13fox.com
Local non-profit aims to 'bridge' divide between officers and community
SEATTLE - The work to reconcile the healing between communities and police continues throughout the country. According to a recent analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, there's been more than 300 police reform bills since 2020. While changes may have happened on paper, building trust on the streets is something that's going to take time. A local non-profit hopes to bridge the gap one act of kindness at a time.
q13fox.com
Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
q13fox.com
Victim of Gold Bar hostage situation speaks to FOX 13
Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
q13fox.com
3 injured after shooting breaks out in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, investigation underway
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after three men were shot in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to the 900 block of E. Pike St. just after midnight for reports of a shooting with multiple injuries. When police arrived,...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
q13fox.com
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents
Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event honors community members for service
TACOMA, Wash. - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life for a better, unified world. The City of Tacoma honored his legacy by recognizing the people who made their own sacrifices towards a better community. The theme of the city’s 35th annual celebration was "And We Rise." City...
q13fox.com
Northwest African American Museum reopens
It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Seattle, but it was an especially important day for the Northwest African American Museum.
q13fox.com
Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara
While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rainy Sunday ahead, fewer showers for Monday
SEATTLE - Enjoy the rainy, cloudy weather today! Tomorrow, fewer showers are expected. The most active weather day this week will be Wednesday. Even then, impacts from weather looks fairly minimal for most. Today we're tracking scattered rain. This morning, we watched for minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound. The...
Comments / 3