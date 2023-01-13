ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge

SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning. Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Local non-profit aims to 'bridge' divide between officers and community

SEATTLE - The work to reconcile the healing between communities and police continues throughout the country. According to a recent analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, there's been more than 300 police reform bills since 2020. While changes may have happened on paper, building trust on the streets is something that's going to take time. A local non-profit hopes to bridge the gap one act of kindness at a time.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Victim of Gold Bar hostage situation speaks to FOX 13

Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents

Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara

While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rainy Sunday ahead, fewer showers for Monday

SEATTLE - Enjoy the rainy, cloudy weather today! Tomorrow, fewer showers are expected. The most active weather day this week will be Wednesday. Even then, impacts from weather looks fairly minimal for most. Today we're tracking scattered rain. This morning, we watched for minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound. The...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy