SEATTLE - The work to reconcile the healing between communities and police continues throughout the country. According to a recent analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, there's been more than 300 police reform bills since 2020. While changes may have happened on paper, building trust on the streets is something that's going to take time. A local non-profit hopes to bridge the gap one act of kindness at a time.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO