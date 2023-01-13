ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

New Idria Road: from bad to worse

Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County to receive FEMA funding

The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.

Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA

