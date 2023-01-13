Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
montereycountyweekly.com
As rain tapers off, most evacuation orders are lifted, with the exception of Pajaro.
As the latest front in a series of storms passed through Monterey County and river levels dropped, county officials lifted most evacuation orders that had directed people to stay out of potential flood zones. The latest evacuation order to be downgraded to an evacuation warning was along the Salinas River...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
benitolink.com
New Idria Road: from bad to worse
Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
benitolink.com
San Benito County to receive FEMA funding
The White House announced it included San Benito County in its Jan. 11 emergency declaration, which authorizes FEMA to extend direct federal assistance. The nine other additional counties include Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Francisco and Tulare bringing the total of 41 counties included in the declaration.
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
Meet the team ready to rescue residents from Monterey County floodwaters
Made up of 16 firefighters from across the Bay Area, the Swift Water Rescue crew is ready to rescue Monterey County residents from the rising floodwaters.
KSBW.com
Unusual large number of Red Phalaropes being rescued in Monterey County: SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is seeing an unusual influx of red phalaropes in distress. In 2023, the center has rescued 17 phalaropes, significantly more than the annual average of six. The birds have been found all over the Monterey Peninsula, from...
