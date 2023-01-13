Read full article on original website
'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over. Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills...
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
New Albany business owner says check washing plot nearly cost his practice thousands
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany business owner says his clinic's finances are at a standstill after becoming a victim of check washing. Dr. Thomas Briscoe, owner of On the Spot Chiropractic, said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the New Albany Police Department, are investigating after a rent check was stolen from his business’s mailbox sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday and fraudulently duplicated.
Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
Louisville named one of the best places for travelers to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planning your next summer vacation? One great travel destination might be right outside your own front door. The New York Times has named Louisville one of the best places to visit in 2023. "One of the oldest cities west of the Appalachian Mountains, and arguably among...
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
North Carolina beats Louisville 80-59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels...
'It's very upsetting': Louisville travelers react to FAA system outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) ground stop didn't stop travelers from heading to Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) on Wednesday. Passengers say they were disappointed flights were delayed, but tried to remain hopeful. "We're definitely staying positive. As of right now, I'm seeing other people's flights...
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years. Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027. The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999. The...
Brother of Linkin' Bridge member remembers singer's 'strength and passion'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — His voice was recognizable just about anywhere, especially in his beloved home of Louisville. Sunday will mark for many a final goodbye to Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner. “He’s super intelligent. He’ll study everything. He’ll dissect it. That’s what he was about. He was very, very...
Tennessee man robbed 5 Louisville-area banks; sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for robbing five Louisville-area banks. Salvador Jones, 36, and was also ordered to pay $8,126 in restitution to the banks he's accused of stealing money from. In April 2021, Jones went into the Fifth Third...
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Louisville violence prevention groups can apply for $20K grant to increase services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jarring rate of gun violence so far in 2023 has Louisville leaders and the community searching for solutions. In a news conference last week, Mayor Craig Greenberg called on the public to be 'agents of change.' Now, a city-run fellowship program hopes to help violence prevention groups do just that.
'I am the dream': Annual west Louisville motorcade honors Dr. King
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of cars lined the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway as community leaders took part in Louisville's 51st annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They drove to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on Anderson Street, marking their full day of service, celebrating...
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of potential measles outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is taking proactive measures after health officials were warned the Metro may be at risk of a measles outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently notified state health officials that an outbreak in Ohio may cause similar issues in Louisville.
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
