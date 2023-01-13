ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over. Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New Albany business owner says check washing plot nearly cost his practice thousands

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany business owner says his clinic's finances are at a standstill after becoming a victim of check washing. Dr. Thomas Briscoe, owner of On the Spot Chiropractic, said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the New Albany Police Department, are investigating after a rent check was stolen from his business’s mailbox sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday and fraudulently duplicated.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store. "We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

North Carolina beats Louisville 80-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It's very upsetting': Louisville travelers react to FAA system outage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) ground stop didn't stop travelers from heading to Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) on Wednesday. Passengers say they were disappointed flights were delayed, but tried to remain hopeful. "We're definitely staying positive. As of right now, I'm seeing other people's flights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years. Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027. The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I am the dream': Annual west Louisville motorcade honors Dr. King

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of cars lined the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway as community leaders took part in Louisville's 51st annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They drove to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on Anderson Street, marking their full day of service, celebrating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
