Katie Mae Russell
3d ago
2-8 is not enough. she should be at every parole hearing and deny him, so he has to spend the 8 years. I've seen many vehicular homicides get off with a slap on the hand fines license taken away(that still doesn't stop them from driving) and community control. I've never understood that.. after all vehicular or gun down or stab. murder is murder
5
Patricia Weber
2d ago
Wow where is justice for the murder victim?? He should never be let out of prison. But his prison will be the wrath of the good Lord, God, above he gives judgments on him & his evil Soul be cast into the burning pits of ever lasting Hell .
2
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
Ohio driver who struck cruiser arrested for 10th OVI
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Terrington Drive near Kenton Lane, according to a Sunday morning news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police investigate after inmate found hanging in cell at Monroe County Jail
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in his cell on Sunday.At about 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 15, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell, immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck, and started CPR. Medical staff helped with CPR until the Monroe City Fire Department arrived at the scene.The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was a 48-year-old man from Monroe. "Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the sheriff's office said. "Immediate family has been notified."The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
13abc.com
TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon. According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing...
hometownstations.com
40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
92-year-old found dead outside Bedford nursing facility
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Cleveland man indicted in death of 25-year-old missing woman
Indictments have been handed up for a man believed to be involved in the death of a 25-year-old woman reported missing in May.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary
Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
Infant survives fatal crash
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
‘Hearts just dropped’: Neighbors speak out after tragic Mack Court shootings
A violent, chaotic scene is what Cleveland police were called to on Friday night.
13abc.com
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
Ohio man arrested for the 70th time after police find suitcase full of meat at Walmart
An Ohio man has been arrested after police say they found him with a suitcase full of meat. Police say they got a report of a male shoplifter pushed a shopping cart loaded with various cuts of packaged meats, and a suitcase, out of the store without paying for them. Police say the man was […]
