Katie Mae Russell
3d ago

2-8 is not enough. she should be at every parole hearing and deny him, so he has to spend the 8 years. I've seen many vehicular homicides get off with a slap on the hand fines license taken away(that still doesn't stop them from driving) and community control. I've never understood that.. after all vehicular or gun down or stab. murder is murder

Patricia Weber
2d ago

Wow where is justice for the murder victim?? He should never be let out of prison. But his prison will be the wrath of the good Lord, God, above he gives judgments on him & his evil Soul be cast into the burning pits of ever lasting Hell .

CBS Detroit

Police investigate after inmate found hanging in cell at Monroe County Jail

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in his cell on Sunday.At about 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 15, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell, immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck, and started CPR. Medical staff helped with CPR until the Monroe City Fire Department arrived at the scene.The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was a 48-year-old man from Monroe. "Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased is being withheld," the sheriff's office said. "Immediate family has been notified."The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon. According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

40-year old Lima man in critical but stable condition after shooting, suspect turns himself in to police

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary

Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Infant survives fatal crash

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

