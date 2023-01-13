ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rain, gusty wind moves into Central Florida overnight into Friday

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and a few gusty storms are expected in the area early Friday morning, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The weather will hit Marion County beginning around 2 a.m., between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. in metro Orlando and before noon in Brevard County, Terry said.

Wind gusts reaching between 40 mph and 50 mph are possible, especially west, along with a quarter to half-inch of rain, Terry said.

After the rain clears, it will clear up rapidly, Terry said, and be windy and much colder in the weekend with wind chills dropping to the 20s on Saturday morning.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

