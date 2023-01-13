ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Teen's death brings toll in month of unrest in Peru to 49

By DAVID PEREDA Z. Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZX1ck_0kD8G48800

A 16-year-old shot during a protest in the southern Peruvian region of Puno died on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 49 in more than a month of unrest following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo.

Relatives of the teen, who Peruvian officials only identified by the initials B.A.J., say he had been hospitalized in critical condition for two days after being shot in the head.

His passing raised the number of deaths during protests in hard-hit Puno region, home to Lake Titicaca, to 19. Among the dead are a policeman who was attacked and burned to death by a group of protesters. Across Peru, the death toll amid the protests stands at 49.

The Ombudsman’s Office said Thursday that there were mobilizations, strikes and roadblocks in 35 provinces, most of them in the southern regions of the Andean country.

In Lima, hundreds of people marched through the city’s center demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and immediate election s. Some called for the release of Castillo, who remains in prison. The governors of Puno, Cusco and Apurímac have called for Boluarte’s resignation.

In Cusco, the region where the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is located, a group of protesters tried to set fire to the police headquarters, but officers managed to put out the flames, and other protesters entered the Antapaccay mining camp and set fire to two vehicle. In Apurimac, another southern region, residents protested at the entrance to the Las Bambas copper mine.

A delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights arrived in Puno to gather information on the protests and the social crisis.

The unrest began in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of poor, rural roots, following his attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

Boluarte was Castillo’s former running mate before taking over the presidency. She has said she supports a plan to push up to 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026. She’s also expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force.

But such moves have so far failed to quell the unrest.

Castillo, a political novice who lived in a two-story adobe home in the Andean highlands before moving to the presidential palace, eked out a narrow victory in elections in 2021 that rocked Peru’s political establishment and laid bare the deep divisions between residents of the capital, Lima, and the long-neglected countryside.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Peru president insists 'I will not resign' as protests rage

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has insisted she will not step down, after another day of protests and roadblocks across the country saw calls for her resignation and the arrest of a trade union leader with alleged links to Maoist rebels. Leandro, who has alleged links to Maoist rebels, is accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Election 'correction' plan found at Brazil minister's home

A document found at the home of Brazil's former justice minister proposed emergency steps for the "correction" of October elections in which his then-boss, Jair Bolsonaro, lost the presidency. Police investigators found the document at the home of ex-minister Anderson Torres, the subject of a Supreme Court arrest warrant for alleged "collusion" with pro-Bolsonaro rioters who sacked the capital Brasilia at the weekend.
AFP

Two repatriated IS wives jailed on arrival back in Spain

A Madrid court ordered two Spanish women who married Islamic State (IS) fighters remanded in custody Wednesday on terror-related charges after they were flown back from Syrian detention camps with 13 children, legal documents showed. After hearing their statements, the judge ordered they be held in pre-trial detention without bail on charges of "joining a terror organisation" -- namely Daesh, which is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS) group.
AFP

Brazil tightens net around riot instigators, Bolsonaro in the crosshairs

Brazil's new leftist government tightened the net around suspected instigators of riots that targeted the seats of power, ordering a probe of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and arresting his justice minister Saturday. The far-right ex-president's last justice minister, Anderson Torres, who was also in the United States when the riots happened, was arrested early Saturday on his return to Brasilia.
AOL Corp

A DACA recipient is stranded in Mexico

Yarianna Martinez and her infant son Noah have a gap in their lives. "This isn’t home to me, it’s missing a big part of our lives. It's now just a house," said Martinez. Their lives are contained in uncertainty, with Martinez's husband stranded hundreds of miles away. "I...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

984K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy