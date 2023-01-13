ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Schools CEO speaks about John Adams student’s death, security changes

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlysx_0kD8FZCN00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the first time since a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, we’re hearing from Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon about the tragedy.

He explained more about what happened that day and what steps the district is now taking to make sure students and staff are safe.

John Adams was closed for a second day after Tuesday’s murder of junior Pierre McCoy as he waited for a bus after school.

Video: Ohio troopers rescue girl taken by non-custodial father in Michigan

Gordon appeared on the district’s YouTube page Thursday night to answer questions about safety and security.

“We have been coordinating with RTA police and CPD and there will be increased presence, particularly at John Adams not just in the coming days, but through the balance of this year,” Gordon said.

Gordon says that’s not the only change. Cleveland police are now able to see what’s happening outside John Adams through the eyes of school security cameras.

“Today we were able to turn on the first integration at John Adams and John F. Kennedy where the city can now actually see through the district’s cameras, monitoring what’s going on in communities outside our buildings,” Gordon said.

The CEO also revealed that the bus McCoy was waiting for when he was killed doesn’t arrive until 50 minutes after school dismisses for the day.

“That leaves a long time for students outside of school, so we’re working with RTA to see if we can get those routes adjusted so that the buses are coming to the school much more close to dismissal as another preventative measure,” he said.

John Adams was closed Wednesday so that students and teachers could seek grief counseling. On Thursday, the school district declared a second calamity day because so many teachers and staff members were absent.

The president of the union representing teachers issued the following statement:

“The Cleveland Teachers Union is working to support the John Adams family and stands ready to work with city leaders, district officials, and other community members to effectively address the scourge of violence that our students, staff, and families are impacted by every day.”

How investigators tracked down suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop

“This is the third student we’ve lost this year in front of a property, first at Glenville High School, then earlier last fall at Rhodes High School, a student on his way to school,” Gordon said.

Gordon also confirmed that John Adams will reopen Friday with a full compliment of grief counselors and psychologists on site for students, families and staff.

“We are urging the school not to just jump back into academics but to really focus on relationships, rituals and routines,” Gordon said.

The CEO says faith leaders will also be on hand as students and staff return to school.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Young Adult Writer Who Addresses Racial Issues Speaks at CWRU

Each year, Case Western Reserve University presents its MLK Convocation with a speaker who addresses the issues of social justice that were important to Dr. King. This year’s speaker is Atlanta-based young adult/middle school novelist Nic Stone whose books feature mostly teens embroiled in situations of injustice and inequity. Her first book, 2017’s Dear Martin, revolved around a Black teenager at a mostly white school who starts writing letters to Dr. King following a harrowing encounter with racist police officers. It made a couple of appearances on the New York Times’ best seller list and seems destined to be a class. She’s also written a sequel called Dear Justyce, and well as Odd Girl Out, about three teens in a gender-fluid relationship (Stone herself identifies as queer.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood

Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Teachers, parents and students worry about safety as CMSD struggles to hire more security officers

At the end of a busy December day at Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School, teachers and staff were faced with an eruption of chaos. First, a fight broke out between students at dismissal. At the same time, as students, educators and guardians gathered for the school’s monthly food market at the other end of the building, someone reported threats of gun violence and staff had to race to secure the doors. This all occurred when the school’s only assigned security officer, who works part-time, had already left for the day.
ideastream.org

Parma schools board of education VP arrested for forgery

A Parma City Schools Board of Education member was arrested this week for allegedly "misusing" a credit card of a Parma athletic booster club and forging a document to cover up the fraudulent purchase, police said Friday. Amanda Karpus, the vice president of the board of education, was arrested Wednesday...
PARMA, OH
signalcleveland.org

How to apply for help with for your electric bill

Dealing with a mounting electric bill or shut-off notice can be scary, especially during the winter. Several programs offer assistance, but navigating them can be frustrating. They often have different income rules, and the applications can require you to submit multiple documents. What to know when applying for help. What...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy