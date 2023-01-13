ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT

