KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
kjzz.com
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SLC police investigating third auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
kjzz.com
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
kjzz.com
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
kjzz.com
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
kjzz.com
Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan
NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly beating children with brooms and other objects – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 26-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly physically beating a woman and three children, according to law enforcement. Love J. Matauto was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement from the North Park Police Department, officers were...
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
KUTV
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
kjzz.com
Suspect in SLC officer-involved shooting had 'some sort of weapon'; few details released
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect was in critical condition Friday morning following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City's Northwest neighborhood, police said. Some information was still unclear, though, as police were not releasing many details due to the ongoing investigation. The incident began around 2:30...
Suspect in critical condition following police shooting in Salt Lake City
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
